4,327 Shares in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Purchased by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 263.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,276 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Safehold by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAFE. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Safehold in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $633,399.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,211,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,800,950.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 344,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,249 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAFE stock opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74. Safehold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89 and a beta of -0.22.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $29.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.66%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

