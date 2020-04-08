517,805 Shares in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 517,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,658,000. Norges Bank owned 1.21% of Howard Hughes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,274,000 after acquiring an additional 16,345 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

In other news, CEO Paul H. Layne acquired 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.90 per share, for a total transaction of $249,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,801. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Greg Fitchitt acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,267.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,830 shares of company stock valued at $659,766. Company insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Howard Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.86. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $135.42.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $284.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.