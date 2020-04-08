5,200 Shares in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.51. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.08 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sidoti raised Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

