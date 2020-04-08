5,486,109 Shares in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,486,109 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,235,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.09% of Flex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Flex by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,950,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003,704 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,859,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,481,000 after buying an additional 2,570,319 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Flex by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 17,860,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,399,000 after buying an additional 915,736 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Flex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,034,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,970,000 after purchasing an additional 83,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Flex news, President Douglas Britt sold 15,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $203,313.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $240,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,256 shares of company stock worth $2,561,285. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Flex Ltd has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Flex’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

