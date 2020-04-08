584,729 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 584,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,326,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.07% of MKS Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

MKSI opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day moving average of $102.54. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.51.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.