5,851 Shares in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. Trupanion Inc has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $856.49 million, a P/E ratio of -444.83 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.92 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Trupanion from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

In other news, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $132,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,533 shares of company stock valued at $930,425 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

