6,015 Shares in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Bought by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 899.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 308,297 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James R. Carpenter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 5,830 shares in the company, valued at $57,600.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Foundation Building Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Foundation Building Materials stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $347.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

