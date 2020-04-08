6,519,105 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,519,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,667,000. Norges Bank owned 0.41% of Amcor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Amcor by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amcor by 90.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 188,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amcor by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,170,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,614,000 after acquiring an additional 789,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 52,220 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. 30.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson bought 72,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia bought 50,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.