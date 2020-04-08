8,300 Shares in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CommVault Systems by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in CommVault Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in CommVault Systems by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.12.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut CommVault Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

