845,655 Shares in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 845,655 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,331,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.73% of PTC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in PTC by 386.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in PTC by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PTC by 323.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in PTC by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC stock opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. PTC Inc has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $102.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.07. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.08 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $160,988.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,493.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $59,614.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,915 shares of company stock worth $256,980. 10.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

