869,099 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 869,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,479,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.82% of Albemarle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,101,000 after buying an additional 417,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Albemarle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $99.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.02.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Albemarle from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,729. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.