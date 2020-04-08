AA (LON:AA) PT Lowered to GBX 15

AA (LON:AA) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 15 ($0.20) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AA. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AA from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of AA from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of AA in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 73.75 ($0.97).

Get AA alerts:

LON:AA opened at GBX 16.08 ($0.21) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87. AA has a 52 week low of GBX 14.17 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 92.05 ($1.21). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 45.76.

About AA

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for AA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.