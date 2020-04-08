AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AAON by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,924 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,105,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,269,000 after buying an additional 506,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

AAON stock opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. AAON had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

