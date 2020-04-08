Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,768 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.31% of Acacia Communications worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACIA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 4,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $258,980.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $161,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,764 shares of company stock worth $677,895. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIA stock opened at $67.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.82. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.71 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACIA. BidaskClub downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acacia Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

