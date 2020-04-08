Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Access Intelligence (LON:ACC)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of ACC stock opened at GBX 53 ($0.70) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Access Intelligence has a 1 year low of GBX 45.60 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 60 ($0.79). The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 51.96.

Access Intelligence Company Profile

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate communications and reputation management software to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company's Vuelio branded software provides solutions for public relations, public affairs, stakeholder relations, and influencer marketing.

