Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) versus SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Critical Analysis

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) and SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.2% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and SpringWorks Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerie Pharmaceuticals 0 2 10 0 2.83 SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $39.29, suggesting a potential upside of 209.09%. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.06%. Given Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aerie Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerie Pharmaceuticals $69.89 million 8.44 -$199.58 million ($3.40) -3.74 SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A N/A -$58.31 million ($3.55) -7.46

SpringWorks Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. SpringWorks Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aerie Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerie Pharmaceuticals -285.57% -85.35% -43.24% SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company's advanced-stage product candidate is Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors. The company is also developing mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas; and Nirogacestat + belantamab mafodotin, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it is developing Mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and BGB-3245, an investigational oral selective small molecule inhibitor of specific BRAF driver mutations and genetic fusions, which is in preclinical studies in a range of tumor models with BRAF mutations or fusions. The company has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd. and GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop combination approaches with nirogacestat and mirdametinib, as well as other standalone medicines. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

