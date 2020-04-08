Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Affiliated Managers have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company remains well-positioned for growth, backed by successful partnerships, diverse product mix and focus on strengthening retail market operations. Moreover, the BlueMountain stake sale is likely to be accretive to earnings. Further, the company’s capital deployment plans are impressive. However, declining assets under management (AUM) balance due to outflows and pressure on revenues are major concerns. These might hurt the company’s prospects in the quarters ahead. Moreover, the presence of high levels of debt and substantial intangible assets on its balance sheet might hamper financials.”

AMG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

NYSE:AMG opened at $62.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.56, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.40. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $115.58.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CFO Thomas M. Wojcik bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.27 per share, with a total value of $101,614.50. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,444,000 after purchasing an additional 397,620 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

