Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 7,354 Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.22% of Enphase Energy worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16,445.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 352,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,845,177.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,876,631 shares of company stock valued at $99,557,704. 12.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.85. Enphase Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $59.15.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The company’s revenue was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.