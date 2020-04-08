Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 49.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFC stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.212 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities upgraded Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

