Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 449.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,392.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 2,530 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,561.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

