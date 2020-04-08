Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.39 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Voya Financial worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,742,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,174,000 after buying an additional 892,102 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,646,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,307,000 after acquiring an additional 252,933 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 578,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,295,000 after acquiring an additional 247,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,285,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,375,000 after acquiring an additional 214,794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.52. Voya Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.22.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

