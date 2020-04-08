Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,041,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,023 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,242,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,902,000 after buying an additional 87,428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,396,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,981,000 after buying an additional 52,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,232,000 after buying an additional 56,158 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after buying an additional 169,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

NFG opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. National Fuel Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

