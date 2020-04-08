Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 177,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 80,827 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHF. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, Director William Francis Wallace purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,314.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.98. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

