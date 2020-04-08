Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,458 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $677,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Amcor by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amcor by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.84. Amcor plc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.41%.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson bought 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.