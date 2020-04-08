American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,265 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.48% of American National Insurance worth $15,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANAT. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American National Insurance in the third quarter worth about $701,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American National Insurance by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 80,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in American National Insurance by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of American National Insurance by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANAT opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. American National Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $63.93 and a fifty-two week high of $126.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average is $109.73.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 3.31%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

