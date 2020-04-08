Analysts Issue Forecasts for NanoXplore Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc (CVE:GRA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research report issued on Sunday, April 5th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million.

Shares of GRA stock opened at C$1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.29. NanoXplore has a 12-month low of C$0.90 and a 12-month high of C$2.10. The firm has a market cap of $133.10 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.