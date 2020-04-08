Analysts Set Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target at $5.00

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLNE. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.53. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.40 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 27,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $73,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,913.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 45,743 shares of company stock worth $58,089 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 868.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 164,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

