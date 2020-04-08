Analysts Set Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) PT at $47.20

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,620,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 98,771 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,113,000 after acquiring an additional 75,438 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 786.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 68,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 61,055 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 109,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 59,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $28.64 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $53.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

