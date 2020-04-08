Analysts Set Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target at $26.30

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.30.

UCTT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In other news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $110,096.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,146.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.17, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $286.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.24 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.