Analyzing EHang (EH) and Its Rivals

EHang (NASDAQ: EH) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare EHang to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EHang and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $17.50 million N/A -9.71 EHang Competitors $15.69 billion $841.23 million 4.95

EHang’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang N/A N/A N/A EHang Competitors 5.42% -51.18% 4.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for EHang and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00 EHang Competitors 654 1860 2371 181 2.41

EHang presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.25%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 123.11%. Given EHang’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EHang has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EHang competitors beat EHang on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

