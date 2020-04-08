Analyzing LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) and CarMax (NASDAQ:KMX)

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) and CarMax (NYSE:KMX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LMP Automotive and CarMax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LMP Automotive 0 0 1 0 3.00 CarMax 0 3 10 1 2.86

LMP Automotive presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 364.68%. CarMax has a consensus price target of $86.35, suggesting a potential upside of 48.85%. Given LMP Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LMP Automotive is more favorable than CarMax.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of LMP Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of CarMax shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of CarMax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LMP Automotive and CarMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A CarMax 4.37% 24.46% 4.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LMP Automotive and CarMax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LMP Automotive $10.86 million 4.99 -$4.03 million N/A N/A CarMax $20.32 billion 0.47 $888.43 million $5.33 10.88

CarMax has higher revenue and earnings than LMP Automotive.

Summary

CarMax beats LMP Automotive on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. Its fleet consists of 215 automobiles, including 40 are available to drivers for rideshare applications. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale. The company also provides reconditioning and vehicle repair services; and financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum through its CarMax Auto Finance and arrangements with various financial institutions. As of February 28, 2019, the company operated approximately 203 stores in 100 the United States television markets. CarMax, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

