Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Anaplan worth $16,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berylson Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 109,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Anaplan by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,777,000 after buying an additional 952,927 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,699,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,064,000 after buying an additional 150,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Anaplan news, Director Rob Ward sold 126,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,011.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,358.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,127,499.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at $666,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,475,027 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLAN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Anaplan from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, February 24th. FBN Securities dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.90.

PLAN stock opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.87. Anaplan Inc has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.75% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

