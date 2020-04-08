Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given New GBX 1,150 Price Target at DZ Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at DZ Bank from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAL. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC lowered Anglo American to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Anglo American to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,091.88 ($27.52).

AAL opened at GBX 1,380.40 ($18.16) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.00. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,573.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,888.13.

In related news, insider Mark Cutifani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.56), for a total transaction of £233,160 ($306,708.76). Also, insider Jim Rutherford bought 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,351 ($17.77) per share, for a total transaction of £22,777.86 ($29,962.98).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

