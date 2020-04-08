Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (LON:AAL) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 2,300 ($30.26). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AAL. Oddo Securities reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Anglo American to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,360 ($31.04) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Anglo American to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,120.63 ($27.90).

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 1,427 ($18.77) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion and a PE ratio of 5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,573.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,888.13. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18).

In other Anglo American news, insider Mark Cutifani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.56), for a total value of £233,160 ($306,708.76). Also, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,351 ($17.77) per share, for a total transaction of £22,777.86 ($29,962.98).

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

