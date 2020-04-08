Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.12. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

