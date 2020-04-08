ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Stock Price Up 11.3%

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)’s stock price shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.73, approximately 20,366,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 35,423,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLY. UBS Group lifted their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. The company had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

