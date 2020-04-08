Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Lowered to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 760 ($10.00). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 22.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, January 27th. HSBC downgraded Antofagasta to a “reduce” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 835 ($10.98) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 890 ($11.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.00) price objective (down previously from GBX 850 ($11.18)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 829.64 ($10.91).

LON ANTO opened at GBX 776.60 ($10.22) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 742.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 856.10. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 575 ($7.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50).

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

