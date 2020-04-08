AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 3,733 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Itron by 1,196.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its stake in Itron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 231,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,823.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $53,139.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.81.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

