AQR Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLR opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.97. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $203.14 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

