AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Atrion worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Atrion by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atrion alerts:

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $699.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $657.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $721.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.24. Atrion Co. has a 1-year low of $579.00 and a 1-year high of $948.03.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.