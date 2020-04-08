AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average of $92.58. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $117.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $305.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.75 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSIS. BidaskClub raised shares of OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

In other OSI Systems news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $2,079,167.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,894.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 14,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,265,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,545,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,685 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

