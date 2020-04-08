AQR Capital Management LLC Has $876,000 Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 224,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 80,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $5,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLIC. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

KLIC opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.18 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.65%. Equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

