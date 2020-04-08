AQR Capital Management LLC Has $906,000 Position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STRA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 428.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

In related news, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $211,928.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $761,103.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,344.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,861 shares of company stock worth $10,741,571. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education stock opened at $127.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.37. Strategic Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.90 and a fifty-two week high of $189.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

