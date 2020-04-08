AQR Capital Management LLC Has $917,000 Position in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,862 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHT. FMR LLC grew its position in DHT by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DHT by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,668,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,576 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the 4th quarter worth $13,786,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DHT by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in DHT by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,862,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,598 shares during the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DNB Markets downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. DHT Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). DHT had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DHT Holdings Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

