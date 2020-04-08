AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 64,341 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 173.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,515 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,341 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Invacare worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invacare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 98,179 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 321,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,193 shares during the period.

IVC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Invacare in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Invacare from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of IVC stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. Invacare Co. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Invacare’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Invacare’s payout ratio is -4.72%.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

