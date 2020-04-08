AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Herc worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $41.63. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.41 million. Herc had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRI. ValuEngine cut Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

