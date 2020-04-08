AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $7,037,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on LivePerson from $51.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $45.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.20.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,497 shares of company stock worth $1,702,255 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

