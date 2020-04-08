ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Shares Gap Up to $4.99

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.79, but opened at $4.99. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 123,390 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $555.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

In other news, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,006.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Elenio acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 400,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,242.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $193,200. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $3,892,311,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,620,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,950,000 after acquiring an additional 171,006 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 250,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 663,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 621,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 579,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 68,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

