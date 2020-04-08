Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Up 14.5%

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)’s share price shot up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $11.12, 3,742,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 8,529,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.53%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,760,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,561,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,666,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,352,000 after purchasing an additional 516,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1,727.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 532,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 503,327 shares in the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

