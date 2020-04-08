Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ARIX stock opened at GBX 60 ($0.79) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 98.47. Arix Bioscience has a 52 week low of GBX 58 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 159 ($2.09). The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Arix Bioscience

Arix Bioscience plc, formerly known as Perceptive Bioscience Investments Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

